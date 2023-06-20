Play Brightcove video

It was supposed to be the holiday of a lifetime. A five-star trip to celebrate 25 years of marriage. Within days Shirley Doyle saw her husband Rob begin to waste away.

He ended up at a medical centre, on a drip, after losing consciousness on a day trip.

Shirley said 'I was terrified and it was like I just went into a panic. I didn't know what was going on. He came back round again and he didn't have a clue what had happened.'

Rob was told he had an infection, but says he didn't get the proper tests and his own doctor later told him he had salmonella poisoning. He spent the rest of his holiday confined to his room.

Rob and Shirley were supposed to be on their dream holiday

He said 'I was stuck in the room and all I wanted to do was go home and then go to my doctors to get treated because it seemed like I wasn't going to get the proper treatment out there.'

The couple booked the holiday at the Rixos Sungate in Antalya through TUI. They say they have not heard from the travel firm since they lodged a complaint.

More than 100 holidaymakers are threatening legal action over claims they too fell ill at the resort.

Shirley said 'There's been no apology. Not even a phone call to see how we are doing. There was no check up on Rob in his room.'

The couple speaking to Andy Bonner

Rob said 'it cost us just under £3,000 for a week's holiday for the five star hotel. When we first got there we thought oh, yeah, this looks fantastic but obviously the food was a big letdown.

'A lot of people became ill because of the food. This has been going on for a few months now.'

Shirley said 'we were supposed to have a big family party in the garden when we came home. We had to cancel that as well. So it's just been a big nightmare really.'

Rob and Shirley want an apology, and say food hygiene issues need to be addressed.

Rob was so unwell he was on an intravenous drip

In a statement TUI said:

'We were very concerned to hear of a small number of cases at Rixos Sungate in Turkey, as the health and safety of our customers is our highest priority. As this is now a legal matter, we are unable to comment on specific cases.'