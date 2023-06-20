Play Brightcove video

A video report by Granada Reports Reporter Anna Youssef

A mother who battled with addiction says a women's charity has helped her change her life around for the better.

Tomorrow's Women charity provides support to women struggling with personal issues, including addiction and re-offending.

The charity first opened its doors in Birkenhead and has recently launched another female-only centre in Chester.

For a long time there was not much light in Sarah Dodd's life after she developed a drink problem.

Sarah, who is a single mum with three kids, said: "I was in a very dark place and I hit the bottle so I was drinking heavily and I was drinking on a daily basis."

Sarah then ended up in trouble with the police and said she was worried that she was going to be sent to prison.

She added: "I thought I was going to get sent down. I was frightened about what would be with my children without me being there, where would the children go"

Sarah was then put on probation and was desperate to get back on track.

That is when she found out about Tomorrow's Women who she says has helped her reset her life.

She continued: "I'd say in this last year I have found myself. I was lost and now I feel like I have found myself and I would like to do more.

"I would like to continue to learn more and be more proactive."

Tomorrow's Women centre in Chester have already had more than 300 referrals. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Donna Barry, was a drug addict for 30 years. In that time, she lost her children, family and had been in and out of prison and rehabilitation centres.

Donna, who is the Empowerment Advisor at Tomorrow's Women said: "I'd lost my children, lost my family, been in and out of prison, in and out of rehabilitation centres, done everything that was suggested and couldn't get clean and I ended up living and begging on the streets with aneurysms on my brain.

"I'd had a brain haemorrhage, hepatitis C and I thought that was it. That was how I was going to die."

Donna was referred to Tomorrow's Women 11 years ago and now works for the charity helping other women stay out of prison.

She said: "It puts them at ease straight away because they understand that I'm not just reading it from a book.

"No disrespect to anyone who has been to university and stuff but it's different when you connect with somebody on the same level because you have actually been where they are and got out so it gives them a little bit of hope and that is what it's about- giving people hope because we lose hope out there."

According to Prison Reform Trust, around 60% of women in custody in the UK have experienced domestic abuse, while 50% have problems with addiction.

Statistics also show that about 95% of children have to leave their home when their mother goes to prison.

Michelle, 20, found out about Tomorrow's Women through her probation officer and said it has helped her turn her life around.

She said: "I go to the recovery groups and that because in the past I have turned to alcohol to deal with what is going on."

She comes to the women's charity most days and said counselling and courses have helped with her confidence and given her the tools to focus on the future.

"I have just turned my life around and accepted the help. Focused on myself for once."

The charity's helped more than 12 thousand women since opening its base in Birkenhead.

Kate Chadwick, Senior Marketing and Communications officer at Tomorrow's Women said: "We want to empower these women and yeah their confidence might have been knocked.

"They might have been told they weren't good enough- whether that has come from family, from relationships, from personal experiences but we are there to make women feel like they can achieve anything and we are there to support them along the way."

Sarah has become a board member for the charity - representing the views of the other women.

She said she is living proof that if you help people believe in themselves they can build a brighter future.