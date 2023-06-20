A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a 25-year-old man who had been assaulted died in hospital.

Matthew Guthrie, from St Annes, suffered serious head injuries and sadly passed away in hospital yesterday on Monday 19 June.

He was found on June 18, on Henry Street, Lytham by Lancashire Police after reports of an assault.

Police say a 20-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

He has been released on bail while inquiries continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s family at this sad and distressing time for them.

“This is a tragic case, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and ask for anyone with information to come forward.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...