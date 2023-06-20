Tributes have been paid to a dad-to-be with the "biggest heart" who was killed in a motorbike crash near Wigan just two months before his baby girl was due to be born.

Michael Hanley, 39, was involved in a collision on Liverpool Road in Bickerstaffe at 9.30pm on Friday 16 June.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after they received reports a motorbike had left the carriageway and the rider had fallen from the vehicle.

Lancashire Constabulary have confirmed that Michael, of Kirkby, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Liverpool Road in Bickerstaffe Credit: Google Streetmaps

Paying tribute, his family said: "Michael was a much-loved fiancé, son, brother, uncle, friend and daddy-to-be to his baby girl who is due in August.

"Michael was taken away from us far too soon at the age of 39.

"He was known to be a gentleman by people who knew him and would light up the room with his smile, huge personality and the warmest of hugs.

"He had the biggest heart and he loved his family and friends so much. Michael will be sadly missed and never forgotten, he will live on forever in his daughter, in our hearts and memories."

Police investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses and to anyone driving in the area around the time who have dashcam footage.

Sgt Paul McCurrie of Lancashire Police, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with Mr Hanley’s family at this very sad and distressing time for them.

"Our investigation into the collision is very much ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who were using Liverpool Road around the time it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call call 101 and quoting log 1543 of June 16, 2023.

