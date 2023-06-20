Play Brightcove video

Karin Snape chats with Gamal Fahnbulleh and Victoria Grimes

A grandmother has walked from John O'Groats to Lands End dressed as a furry dog to raise money for charity.

Karin Snape from Warrington spent two months walking over 1,000 miles to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity.

The 66-year-old spent the journey dressed as a giant Labrador, and has so far raised over £24,000.

Speaking on ITV Granada Reports, Karin said: "The community fundraisers said 'I've got a lightweight dog suit you can wear' and it is a lightweight dog suit, but it's awfully warm!"

Karin completed the journey dressed as a furry dog. Credit: Karin Snape

When asked why she decided to take on the challenge, Karin said: "Well my grandson is 12 now, he's called Jack and he's incredible. He was born with nystagmus which means your eyes move all the time and you can't focus".

"He's got an amazing memory, he can manage and he can cope and he's doing really well in school. But he will need a guide dog, and he will get a guide dog."

Karin also spoke about some of the 'inspirational people' she met on her journey.

She said: "People fed me, people gave me drinks, people came out and met me or suddenly appeared with a freezing cold drink when you're absolutely boiling hot."

She continued: "The kindness of people was just incredible."

Karin has raised nearly £8,000 so far. Credit: Karin Snape

Karin is no stranger to guide dogs, having raised 26 of them herself.

She was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year's honours list in 2019 for her services to scouting.

A JustGiving page has been setup for her fundraising which can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...