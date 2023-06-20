A new arts and cultural venue in Manchester is to be named Aviva Studios following a multimillion-pound investment by the insurance giant.

The company has agreed to a long-term partnership with city council and Factory International – the organisation that runs Manchester International Festival (MIF).

It will operate from the new city centre venue which is set to open later this year on the site of the old Granada Studios.

Neither Aviva nor Manchester City Council have provided figures for the firm acquiring the naming rights, but they are reported to be between £24 million and £35 million.

Chief executive of Aviva Amanda Blanc (left) and the leader of Manchester City Council, Bev Craig, welcomed the new partnership. Credit: PA Images

Consultants say the project will contribute £1.1 billion to Manchester's local economy over the next 10 years and support around 1,500 direct and indirect jobs.

Group chief executive officer for Aviva, Amanda Blanc, said: “Aviva is thrilled to be backing this new, world-class arts building in Manchester.

“The new Aviva Studios will help make arts and culture more accessible and inclusive and follows the significant investment Aviva Investors has already made in Manchester, such as the development of Enterprise City.”

The venue will host a year-round programme of original creative work, music and special events by some of the world’s leading artists.

The Factory Academy at the venue will offer a skills training programme for careers in Manchester’s growing creative industries and a scheme will provide discounted £10 tickets for events.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: “Aviva Studios, as the home of Factory International, will be a nationally and internationally important cultural attraction in the heart of Manchester.

“This multi-year, multimillion-pound partnership reflects the magnitude of the venue not just for the city but for the north of England and the UK as a whole.

“This will be a momentous year for the venue as audiences experience its wow factor and enjoy inspiring art in its incredible spaces for the first time.

“The new partnership helps make this possible, as well as supporting Factory International’s ongoing success and work with the community to open up access to the arts and training opportunities."

Audiences will be able to enjoy the venue during this year’s Manchester International Festival from 29 June to 16 July.

But the official opening will be in October with the production 'Free Your Mind' – a large-scale immersive performance based on The Matrix films and created by Danny Boyle, Es Devlin, Sabrina Mahfouz and the co-founders of Olivier Award-winning Boy Blue.

The venue, which is costing around £212m, has been paid for with funding from central Government, the city council and Arts Council England.