A small sailing crew were rescued by the RNLI in Peel after their dinghy capsized in the Isle of Man.

The coastguard were altered to an incident off the coast of Peel Castle at 6:05pm on Monday 19 June.

When they arrived they found a small sailing dinghy had capsized and a number of people in the water were being blown out to sea.

Peel Coastguard say they were pulled from the water 'cold but unharmed', before being brought back to the boathouse to warm up.

The dinghy was recovered using the lifeboats salvage pump to refloat the upturned boat.

Peel RNLI used the lifeboat to refloat the capsized dinghy. Credit: Peel RNLI

Posting on Facebook, Peel Coastguard said: "The sailors made the correct decision to make a 999 call and hit the VHF distress button to alert the Coastguard and RNLI by a Mayday."

