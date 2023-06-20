Ten men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm with plants with a potential street value of £250k was found in Ashton-Under-Lyne.

In the early hours of Monday 19 June, officers lined up in front of what the force described as an "unassuming row of terraced houses, heavily guarded by CCTV", ready to smash through the doors.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police Tameside district, supported by Home Office Immigration Enforcement, executed six simultaneous warrants at properties across Whitacre and Curzon Road, Ashton-under-Lyne.

Inside, officers found over 400 plants.

Ten men, between the ages of 22 and 44, were arrested. They all remain in police custody for questioning.

Police carried out simultaneous warrants Credit: GMP

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, money laundering, and immigration offences.

Three men arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

One man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and possession of class A and B drugs.

One man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, abstracting electricity, and immigration offences.

Two men arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

Ten men were arrested Credit: GMP

Chief Inspector Claire Galt of GMP Tameside district said: "We understand the public have varying views on cannabis, but its cultivation, sale and distribution brings devastation to our communities in the form of violence and exploitation.

"The amount of energy required for a cannabis farm of this size mean the criminals bypass the electricity supply to avoid paying for it.

"This causes a significant fire hazard to those who are forced to live and work there, but also innocent members of the public in neighbouring properties are also put at risk because of these brazen and careless criminals.

"Every cannabis farm we destroy helps break the vicious cycle.

"The plants won’t end up on the street, the profits won’t go to fund other crime, and vulnerable people who are being taken advantage of by these gangs can be safeguarded."

Greater Manchester Police say information from the public plays an "incredibly important" role in warrants such as these and are asking people to let them know if they have any concerns about drug activity in their local area.

You can report it online using GMP's Live Chat button or call 101.

Details can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

