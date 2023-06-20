Thousands flock to the Royal Cheshire County Show

Play Brightcove video

Thousands of people have been heading to Tabley near Knutsford for the Royal Cheshire Show which opened today.

The Royal Cheshire County Show is a huge celebration of the countryside, bringing together elements of both farming and rural life and attracting visitors every year.

A highlight of the summer for many, the annual event showcases the best of the region's livestock, it's food and it's drink - and new this year - a few 80s pop legends - including 5 star and brother beyond.

Rob Davenport, Show Director said 'How the weather has been over the last ten days I thought it was going to be cool and not sweaty and too hot. We've had a bit of rain but it's going now. It's warming up. You've got to be optimistic when it comes to the weather.'

'The minute the show finishes we have until the end of July to clear things up. We then start again and start to look for the acts for next year, look at what we can do and improve on. What we can tweak a little bit.'

The show is a chance for local farmers and growers to shine. Rebecca Fryer runs an online fruit and vegetable business at nearby Great Budworth. She said 'one of the lovely things is that we get existing customers coming up to us to say hello.

'It's just lovely to talk to them and find out what they are enjoying with the Veg Box and what they are cooking up at the moment. It's just really nice to talk veg with people.'

Reality TV star Lauren Stone was also at the Cheshire Show and said 'not many people know that I've ridden horses since I was about five or six. So for me, watching the show and the horses was so exciting.'

TV presenter Laura Hamilton said 'I did try and bring the sunshine with me from Italy, which is where I was last week. It's great to see so many people here and so many stands and stalls.'