Security Minister Tom Tugendhat appeared before the Home Affairs select committee

The Security Minister Tom Tugendhat was grilled by a parliamentary select committee over the details of the proposed 'Martyn's Law'.

The legislation has been long campaigned for by Figen Murray, who lost her son Martyn Hett in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Known formally as the Protect Duty, the law aims to bring stronger protections against terrorism in public places.

If passed by parliament, it would cover all of the UK and require venues and local authorities to have preventative plans against terror attacks.

On Tuesday 20 June, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat was questioned by the Home Affairs Committee about the fine details of the proposed legislation.

The cross-examination looked at the financial impact of training staff on how to spot and respond to potential threats.

It also focused on the proportionality of introducing such measures on venues that can hold over 100 people.

Tim Loughton MP, East Worthing and Shoreham, raised these issues with the minister about how smaller venues may be impacted.

Martyn Hett died alongside 21 other people following the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017. Credit: Family photo / ITV News

Tom Tugendhat responded: "I think this is a proportionate response, anything less than one hundred people is not covered - so smaller venues are not concerned.

"The standard tier, requires really only foresight and preparation and doesn't require costly measures. It just requires a few hours of someone's time, I think that is a reasonable requirement.

"Seven out of ten businesses are supportive of this. This is something that really isn't seen as onerous by business.

"Figen Murray has done work in areas around Manchester where businesses have already been applying some of the measures we are recommending here."

Figen Murray has long campaigned for the anti-terror legislation. Credit: UNTV

Mr Loughton replied: "My problem is the proportionality of bricks and mortar venues, the village halls, are good case that there is no evidential base, the financial consideration can gave material impact.

"The liability responsibilities might deter anyone from coming forward to do that."

Ministers at the start of May published draft details of the bill which is subject to parliamentary approval.

