UFC fighters Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall spoke to Chris Hall

UFC fighters Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall have revealed to Granada Reports the impact of fame and the weirdest place they have been asked for a selfie.

Molly, from Liverpool, and Tom, from Atherton, are due to fight in the UFC Fight Night at the O2 in London on 22 July.

Aspinall (12-3) will be fighting Marcin Tybura (24-7) and McCann (13-5) will be taking on Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2).

Tom Aspinall is headlining the UFC Fight Night on 22 July. Credit: Tom Aspinall

Molly said: "I see some negative comments and I laugh my head off. I fight back with them sometimes, I know you shouldn't.

"I feel like we are in a fish bowl, it can be quite overwhelming."

Tom added: "If you lose and someone comes and says I've lost on you, you say, 'well I didn't lose the fight so you could lose money'. We are trying our absolute best."

When asked what the weirdest place he has ever been asked for a selfie, Tom said, "that's an easy one."

He added: "The kids have finished a swimming lesson. They're in the shower. A fella pops his head around the corner and asks for a picture.

"I said, 'not here mate', and he responds 'oh why?'

"I told him I'd come out in a minute, and he said 'I'm in a rush!'"

Tom Aspinall is helped after he got injured against Curtis Blaydes at the O2, London. Credit: PA Images

Tom Aspinall says he is raring to go following a long lay-off and admitted even he does not know what he is capable of after a long-term right knee injury.

Tom said: "I feel like I've got a new leg. I didn't use my leg for about five years. Just being able to use my leg since I got my knee fixed, being able to show everyone what I'm like - it's going to be great."

He made a dazzling start to his UFC career with five finishes in as many fights to move to the cusp of a heavyweight title shot, but he risked competing despite being compromised once too often.

He suffered a torn MCL, torn meniscus and damaged ACL last July after throwing a leg kick seconds into his showdown against Curtis Blaydes, which was stopped as Aspinall sunk to the canvas in obvious agony.

Molly McCann visited Dovecot shortly after Olivia was shot dead. Credit: Family photo / ITV News

After Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in Dovecot, Molly McCann went to the scene to pay her respects.

Molly said: "At first people were fuming, they said 'everyone is coming here just to get pictures'.

"I responded, 'do you know what I do? Do you know I'm getting kids off the streets, into gyms and into employment.'"

