Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage captured the moment a Roy Halliwell was pushed to the ground - a week later he was dead

CCTV footage captured the moment a 61-year-old man was pushed over outside a pub - before his death a week later.Roy Halliwell was shoved to the ground by 58-year-old Carl Sinclair who had followed him to The George pub in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on 22 December 2022.

Bolton Crown Court heard how Sinclair had been seen 'nonsensically shouting' at Mr Halliwell and threatening him.

Sinclair, of Cemetery Road in Ince, then fled the scene, leaving Mr Halliwell, who had hit his head in the fall.

He was taken to hospital but tragically died from his a brain injury a week later on 29 December.Harrowing CCTV footage of the incident shows the moment the pair got involved in an altercation before Mr Halliwell was pushed to the ground.After interviews with witnesses, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) identified Sinclair as a suspect and initially arrested him at home on suspicion of an assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was later arrested again and charged with manslaughter.

Carl Sinclair was sentenced to five years and six months in prison. Credit: MEN Media

Sinclair pleaded guilty to manslaughter and has now been jailed for five years and six months.

Detective Inspector Chris Preston, of GMP Wigan Division, said: “Sinclair’s actions that night were callous and reckless, and they have devastated the lives of Roy’s family and friends.

"They must now live with the consequences of this man’s drunken and violent behaviour for the rest of their lives.

"The thoughts of the investigation team remain with Roy’s family today.“From the beginning this was a fast-paced investigation with multiple witnesses to interview.

"Local officers who were called to the incident and the investigation team have worked very hard on this case and I want to thank them for their efforts.“Sadly, this case demonstrates how devastating an assault can be and how a split-second decision to act with violence can destroy many lives.

"I urge people to think very carefully about their actions when consuming alcohol as it can have grave and tragic consequences.”