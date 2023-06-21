The family of a "thoughtful and kind" man who's body was found after he went missing have said he was a "much loved son, brother and uncle".

On Tuesday 6 June, the body of 31-year-old Christopher Barlow was found in Marple, Stockport by Greater Manchester Police.

He had last been seen at 1.17am on Sunday 4 June, leaving the Royal Oak pub in Mellor.

He was seen turning left onto Brabyns Brow from Town Street, but there were no further sightings of him after that.

Christopher Barlow was "thoughtful and kind" his family said in a statement. Credit: Family photo

The family of Chris wanted to pay tribute to him and released the following statement: "Our family are devastated by the loss of Chris. He was a much loved son, brother and uncle, we will miss him always.

"He was hard working, honest and loyal with a keen sense of fun and unique humour.

"He was quiet, thoughtful and kind. He was an able cook but his favourite pastime was football, an active supporter of Norwich City and player for Mill Brow, Mellor and his works team at Arden Dies.

"He was a very popular person with those he'd played cricket with at Marple Cricket Club, his football teammates and the Cheltenham Crew, very close friends who regularly walked the local hills and visited Cheltenham races every Spring.

"He loved spending time with family and friends. His family thanks the Police, friends and local community for their considerable efforts in the search phase.

"RIP Chris, we will always love you and cherish the wonderful times you gave us."