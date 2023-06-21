Play Brightcove video

Video report by Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

Hundreds of riders gathered at the grandstand for a lap of honour in memory of Raul Torras who died during the Isle of Man TT.

Bikers from the island and further afield spent the day paying tribute to Raul, with many taking part in the lap of honour around the Mountain Course.

Raul's hearse was escorted by police around the 37-mile course, followed by hundreds of riders.

Luis Villalon was working with Raul on a filming project at the TT, and said: "He was the most hardworking person I ever met, but everybody loved him because they could see how professional he was, how dedicated he was, how much of a good person he was, and how talented he was".

Hundreds of bikers travelled to the TT Grandstand to pay tribute to Raul. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Raul was killed during an accident at Alpine on the final lap of the first Supertwin race of the week.

The 46-year-old, from Sant Hilari Sacalm in Spain, was described as an 'experienced TT competitor', after making his debut in 2017.

He recorded his fastest lap of the Mountain Course earlier in the day during the Superstock race.

Organisers paid tribute to Raul in a statement, offering their 'deepest sympathies' to his family.

