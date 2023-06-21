Isle of Man Airport facing disruption after staff shortages

The airport on the Isle of Man is facing disruption after a staff shortage of traffic controllers.

This comes after several delays and cancellations to and from the airport in recent weeks.

The runway at Ronaldsway is closed periodically between:

08:30 - 09:05

11:00 - 11:35

13:30 - 14:15

16:00 - 16:35

18:30 - 19:15

On their Facebook, they said: "We've needed short-term closures for some time because of the numbers of qualified staff available, but recently this number has changed again."

"Training air traffic controllers takes a long time; 3-4 years for student controllers with no air traffic control (ATC) background and even controllers relocating from other airports can take 12-18 months or more depending on their experience."

However, they say they hope that the situation will improve.

"We've already welcomed one experienced controller who is busy training and we hope to have another in the Autumn...we'll also be welcoming 3 new student air traffic controllers," they said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...