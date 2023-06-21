A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in Old Trafford.

Salah Eldin Adam was found dead with knife wounds at an address on Kings Road in Old Trafford at around 7:45pm on Wednesday, 31 May.

Greater Manchester Police believe that Salah went to the aid of a friend who was being chased by two young men.

They believe that two men then turned-on Salah instead resulting in him being fatally stabbed.

Demari Adrian Raymond Rose, 19, of no fixed abode, has already been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon have both been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Paul Davies of GMP Major Incident Team said: “We have made significant progress and have arrested a number of individuals and charged one man in connection with this incident, these are huge steps in our murder inquiry as we piece together the events leading up to the attack on Salah and provide his family the answers they so badly need.

“If you were in the area or have any information relating to this case - including if you have footage such as CCTV or dashcam - I urge you to do the right thing and share it with us so we can find those responsible and get justice for Salah.”