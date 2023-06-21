Students and staff at Manchester University have been sent emails warning them of an imminent data leak by a group alleging to be hackers behind a recent cyber attack.

Earlier this month, the university had been hit by a cyber security incident after detecting "unauthorised activity" on its network.

It is believed data has "likely been copied" and external support to resolve the incident and the university is working with in-house experts. and external support to resolve it.

The email, which has been seen by ITV Granada, says the hackers were giving a "last warning" before personal data would be released due to the university not meeting their demands.

A second email told the students they were "gun meat" and threatened to sell the information on the black market if they did not pay an individual fee or contact university management to "resolve the situation."

It is not known how many students and staff are affected by the cyber attack.

In a statement, The University of Manchester said: "Following our reporting of a cyber-incident earlier this month, we are aware that some staff and students have been sent emails purporting to be from the people behind it.

"All staff and students should be wary of opening suspicious emails or phishing attempts, and report them to our IT department.

"Our in-house experts and external support are working around-the-clock to resolve this incident, and to understand what data has been accessed.

"Our priority is to resolve this issue and provide information to those affected as soon as we are able to, and we are focussing all available resources.

"If anyone is directly affected by this incident they will be contacted through University channels."

