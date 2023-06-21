Lancashire Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a mass brawl outside a pub.

It happened shortly before 10.50pm on 22 April, when around 20 men were involved in a brawl which began at the Kings Arms, on High Street, in Garstang before spilling outside.

Those involved were seen punching, pushing, kicking and shoving each other, using chairs, pool cues and pool balls as weapons.

Six people have been arrested by police with a further two interviewed on a voluntary basis.

DC Paul Slinger, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a totally unacceptable incident and we are determined to find all those involved.

“We have made six arrests and would now like to speak to the man in the attached images. If you recognise him, or if this is you, please get in touch straight away.”

The six men arrested are:

A 21-year-old from Scorton

A 26-year-old from Garstang

A 24-year-old from Garstang

A 35-year-old from Radcliffe

A 23-year-old from Garstang

A 26-year-old from Bolton

All were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and all have since been bailed.