The RSPCA is appealing for information after a pair of rabbits were abandoned at a flat on Merseyside.

The two young rabbits were left inside a box in the flat at Viola Street in Bootle, where a resident in the same block of flats discovered them.

The box also contained a water feeder, but there was no food left for the animals.

Inspector Mark Roberts made enquiries in the area, but he could find no trace of an owner.

It is estimated the rabbits were abandoned some time around Wednesday 24 May, a few days before inspector Roberts picked them up.

Luckily both rabbits, a male and a female, were in a healthy condition.

Jessie at Bryn y Maen Credit: RSPCAA

The inspector took the duo to RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre in North Wales, where staff have named them Jessie and John.

Mark said: “Fortunately, these rabbits were picked up by someone who took them in and looked after them for a time.

"But there is a ‘no pets’ policy at the flats and after caring for them for a couple of days they rang the RSPCA.”

“I noticed that a pile of rabbit food had been spilt in the middle of the road outside the flats, so it looks like someone chose to go inside them to abandon these poor animals."

There is no CCTV in the surrounding area. As a result, the RSPCA are appealing for witnesses or would like anyone with information to come forward who might know where these rabbits are from.

John at Bryn y Maen. Credit: RSPCA

Jessie and John will be ready for rehoming from Bryn-y-Maen after they have been neutered and undergone health checks.

So far this year, a total of 708 unwanted rabbits have come into RSPCA animal centres, wildlife centres and branches.

You can contact RSPCA’s appeals line number by ringing 0300 123 8018.

