Video report by ITV News reporter Katharine Walker

Sir Alex Ferguson and Jurgen Klopp have sent a good luck message to the Great Britain football team competing in the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics World Games is the pinnacle of competitive sport for those with intellectual disabilities and will see athletes from 190 countries compete in 26 disciplines over the next nine days.

More than 50,000 people gathered in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium for a spectacular evening of entertainment and celebration.

Team Special Olympics Great Britain is made up of almost 80 athletes from all corners of the country.

One of those is the football team.

Sir Alex Ferguson said: "I'd like to wish the Special Olympics Team GB team all the best in Berlin.

"We are truly proud to support you. Berlin is now your stage, so do well and enjoy it."

Jurgen Klopp added: "I know you all had to work extremely hard to be part of it.

"You're a true inspiration to all of us and the world games is now your stage. Good luck."

One of the players, Bradley Stuart said: "I'm a Liverpool fan so hearing the message from Klopp was absolutely amazing.

"I never thought. would get this opportunity in my life, I won't forget this time."

Another player, "It measnt ehw orld to me. To be selected to GB and wear this shirt is dream come true. I am so proud of myself."

Coach Ben Matthews said: "I wrote on a post it note six years ago that I want to coach in a Special Olympics world games so it's a dream come true for me. It's pretty special."

