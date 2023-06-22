The Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of contention to succeed the secretary general of Nato, Jens Stoltenberg.

The MP for Wyre and Preston North told The Economist “it’s not going to happen” and there are “a lot of unresolved issues in Nato”.

He said the US wants Mr Stoltenberg to stay in the role.

Earlier in the month, US President Joe Biden said he would support a Nato leader from the UK when he met with Rishi Sunak at the White House.

Mr Wallace's name had been rumoured to be in contention for the top job. Credit: PA Images

He indicated that Mr Wallace was a “very qualified individual” but it “remains to be seen” who will get the job.

Before his trip to the White House, Mr Sunak said Mr Wallace is widely respected across the world.

“Ben does a fantastic job. He is a great Defence Secretary,” Mr Sunak said at the start of June.

“Ben is widely respected among his colleagues around the world.

“We’re one of the only countries that participates in every single Nato operation. We are widely perceived as a thought leader in Nato.”

