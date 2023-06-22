A woman who is known as the "best freestyle footballer in the world" has achieved her seventh Guinness World Record.

Liv Cooke managed to land a total of 76 alternating crossovers with a football – beating the record for the "most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)".

She managed to break the record on board the Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas cruise ship in Barcelona.

The 24-year-old who is from Cheshire: "For me, it's not about the world record itself, it's me needing something to work towards and strive for - it's the process that fuels me."

"I don't want to just beat the world record for women, I want to beat the record full stop because I believe I'm the best freestyle footballer in the world."

She added that achieving the record on Symphony of the Seas was "incredible" and that she "couldn't think of a more unique place to achieve [it]".

Although FC Barcelona congratulated her on social media which she said was "amazing", the freestyle footballer said that inspiring children is what is "most important" to her.

She continued:"There were some kids boarding the ship ready for their holiday and they came up to me and said 'oh, you're going for your seventh world record' and they were as excited as me.

"It's amazing that FC Barcelona shared a video congratulating me - they even had a shirt made with a number seven and Cooke on which was really cool and they've always been good to me - but for me it's more important seeing the impact on young people."

Ms Cooke said that having two older brothers contributed to her initial hopes of becoming a footballer.

"From the minute I could walk, they were blasting a football at me, usually putting me in the net so they could practise their striking", she said.

"I loved football - I was always out on the street kicking a ball around and wanted to play for England and I was on track and at the camps, training with the Lionesses that you see today and then I got a lower back injury."

Ms Cooke said the injury broke her heart and she was out of action for seven months.

However her strong interest in the sport motivated her to try to move about as much as she could.

"Probably on the three/four-month mark, I was in my garden sat in a position that didn't hurt my back, trying to keep the ball up and without knowing - that was the start of my freestyle journey.

"I didn't even realise I was freestyling at the time - I was learning one trick, and then another and I just became obsessed with progressing and by the time I was fit to go back into football, I had absolutely fallen in love with football."

Someone who played a key part in Ms Cooke's progression was freestyle footballer Laura Biondo, whose record was the one she recently beat.

"I was just in awe of her - I saw her on a Nickelodeon live show doing sole juggles (where you use the soles of your feet to juggle a football) and I made it my mission to go home and learn [one of them]", she said.

"I messaged Laura on Instagram and I thought, she's never going to reply, she's got loads of followers and I remember when she replied and gave me some advice on how to learn that trick, I was out there all day learning it, and I got it.

"She was a mentor and role model to me in the early stages of my career."

Speaking about beating Laura's record, she said: "It's funny how it all comes in full circle now and Laura's been amazing, she's already congratulated me on this record."

The UEFA ambassador also spoke about her excitement about the upcoming Women's World Cup from July.

"I think we've got a very, very good chance of winning and I have every confidence we can and will win", she said.

"I'm excited to be out there, on the ground, going to every single England game and supporting the girls.

"I've got good relationships with them. I've played with a few of them growing up, so it means more to me than a regular fan and I think the whole nation is going to be behind the girls."

Ms Cooke continued: "I've reached a point where I can make tricks look easy, but they're not easy and I think when young people try and fail, they might get disheartened."

However, the footballer who went viral said she had trained for eight years to get to the level she is at and "I like to show [viewers] the process, I like to show them I'm human and fail. I keep practising, I get up again and go again."