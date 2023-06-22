A dad who had gone missing has been found dead by police.

Leslie Fielding had been missing from his home in Haydock since the evening of Saturday 17 June.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that he was found dead in the Greater Manchester area on the morning of Thursday 22 June.

A report will be prepared for the coroner but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

His next of kin have been informed and police officers are providing them with support.

When he left home around 7pm on 17 June, he was driving a silver Toyota RAV 4 with tinted rear windows, travelling in the direction of East Lancashire Road.