The family of a missing pensioner are appealing for help to find him.

Leslie Fielding has been missing from his home in Haydock since the evening of Saturday 17 June.

When he left home around 7pm, he was driving a silver Toyota RAV 4 with tinted rear windows, travelling in the direction of East Lancashire Road.

Merseyside Police say extensive enquiries are ongoing to find him.

Leslie is described as 6ft tall and medium build, with short grey hair and has a Manchester accent.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a light blue/grey Adidas top, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Any sightings of Leslie can be reported here or any other information to @MerPolCC or 101.