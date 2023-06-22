Five people have been charged with the murder of a teenage boy who was found dead in Heywood.

Police said 17-year-old Callum Riley was found with serious injuries on Atholl Drive in Heywood in Rochdale in the early hours of Saturday 17 September 2022.

He died a short time later and a murder investigation was then launched.

Five people were charged on Wednesday 21 June in connection with the murder of Callum.

Tony Adams, 34, of Minshull New Road in Crewe was charged with murder, section 18 assault, and criminal damage.

Dale Heywood, 25, of Windermere Road in Middleton was charged with murder, section 18 assault, and criminal damage.

Michelle Conaghan, 34, of Minshull New Road in Crewe was charged with assisting an offender.

Niomi Conaghan, 18, of Minshull New Road, Crewe was charged with assisting an offender.

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with murder, section 18 assault and criminal damage.

They will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Thursday 22 June.