Video report by Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

The Isle of Man Government has sent out an open invitation to survivors of the Summerland fire to attend a National Service of Remembrance, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the disaster.

A total of 50 people died as a result of the fire, with 100 people seriously injured.

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan described the service as a moment to 'symbolise a nation's enduring regret', adding that he hopes 'many of those directly affected will be present from both on and off-island'.

The service is due to be held at 4pm on Sunday 30 July at St George's Church in Douglas.

A total of fifty people lost their lives as a result of the Summerland fire. Credit: Adrian Ashurst

Other events around the anniversary include an online exhibition called 'Remembering Summerland', created by the Manx National Heritage, lauching on 10 July.

There will also be a presentation made to the emergency and hospital services on Monday 31 July, to recognise their response to the fire.

Some of the original Aquadrome building, attached to Summerland, remain visible today. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mr Cannan concluded his statement saying: 'Even if people are unable to attend in person, or would prefer not to, they are invited to make contact and allow the team to tell them about the event and other tributes.'

Those wishing to get in touch are being asked to email summerland50@gov.im or call 01624 685706.

The 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster is on 2 August 2023.

