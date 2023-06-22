A man has been arrested under the Explosives Act after "suspicious items" were found at a house in Lancashire.

Nursery Close and Broadfield Drive in Leyland have been cordoned off, where witnesses have described seeing armed police "all over the place" on 22 June.

One local councillor said police were investigating "what could potentially be bomb-making equipment" found in a home.

The area has been cordoned off by Lancashire Police. Credit: Lancs Live/MEN Media

South Ribble Borough Council's offices at the Civic Centre, which is near to the residence, has been closed.

Matthew Tomlinson, who represents Broadfield ward on South Ribble Borough Council, said: "At the moment we're just acting on police advice.

"They've discovered in a house close to the Civic Centre what could potentially be bomb-making equipment."As a result a precautionary cordon of 100m around the house is in place, which includes the Civic Centre."

Emergency services remain at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

The Labour councillor said because it affects West Paddock, it may lead to delays when travelling through the town.

He continued: "We're keen to support the police in their work. At the moment, everything is all precautionary and nothing confirmed. No explosions, no injuries, police have just made a discovery.

"Better safe than sorry at the moment and people do need to know about it in the area. At this stage it's all very fluid in how long it will last and what the final outcome will be."

Katherine Fletcher, Conservative MP for South Ribble, said: "I am being kept updated by Lancashire police about a major incident in the centre of Leyland this morning.

"There is a large cordon around the Broadfield Drive area of the town that extends into the Civic Centre.

"A man has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant at an address.

"This is an excellent example of our police working proactively to protect our communities.

"I thank all officers involved for their work today."

A number of houses have been evacuated in the surrounding area. Credit: MEN Media

Lancashire Constabulary said: "You may have noticed a police presence in the area close to Broadfield Drive in Leyland so we wanted to let you know what is going on.

"We executed a warrant at an address on Nursery Close in Leyland at around 6am this morning (Thursday, June 22nd) and at the address we found a number of suspicious items.

"A 59-year-old man from Leyland was arrested at the scene under the Explosives Act, and he remains in custody."

Emergency services remain at the scene and some properties have been evacuated.