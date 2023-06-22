Play Brightcove video

Emma Sweeney has been watching developments.

Lancashire Police say a man who was arrested after the discovery of 'suspicious items' at a property in Leyland has been released pending further enquiries.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Nursery Close at around 6am on Thursday 22nd June, where they found what they described as 'items of concern'.

Nursery Close and Broadfield Drive were cordoned off, and witnesses described seeing armed police "all over the place".

The cordon has now been lifted and residents who were evacuated have been able to return to their homes.

Police added that a number of officers will remain in the area to reassure the public and anyone with information or concerns should feel free to approach them.

A 59-year-old man from Leyland who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act has now been released pending further enquiries.

An investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North West with support from Lancashire Police in what they described as a 'complex' and 'fast-moving incident'.