A second man has been charged with the murder of Salah Adam Eldin in Old Trafford.

Salah was killed on Wednesday 31 May, after he was attacked on Kings Road.

Xaviour Wynter, 20, of No Fixed Abode has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He has since been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on Thursday 22 June.

Demari Adrian Raymond Rose, 19, of no fixed abode, has already been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Police believe Salah died after going to the aid of a friend who was being chased by two young men.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Salah’s family have been kept updated with the progress of this investigation and continue to be supported by officers."