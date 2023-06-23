A 15-year-old golfer has won a Gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin Germany.

Yasmin Booth, from Rochdale was chosen to represent Team GB and over two days on 21 and 22 June. She fought off competition from all over the world to win a gold medal.

The Special Olympics World Games is the pinnacle of competitive sport for those with intellectual disabilities and will see athletes from 190 countries compete in 26 disciplines over the next nine days.

More than 50,000 people gathered in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium for a spectacular evening of entertainment and celebration.

Team GB are competing in sports ranging from athletics, swimming, artistic & rhythmic gymnastics, cycling and many more including team sports such as basketball and unified football.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Jurgen Klopp sent a good luck message to the GB football team

Yasmins's Mum Liz Birkbeck said: "I woke up this morning after dreaming about my daughter winning Gold in Berlin to realise it was true! I have a Gold medal winning daughter, I am proud beyond words.

The Crompton House C of E. Shaw Year 10 pupil comes from a long line of golfersincluding great grandmother Mary Quarmby, who won numerous board prizes at Pike Fold Golf Club.

Her grandparents Lynn and Bob Birkbeck who have both been captains at Rochdale Golf Club.

Explaining the aims of the Special Olympics Liz Birkbeck Yasmin’s Mother said: "Everyone on this journey, being a coach, organisation, the team management, parents and athletes are part of one of the most amazing movements, changing perceptions of people with Intellectual Development Disability’s (IDD).

"This whole event is to level the playing field, showing what is possible when your values begin with inclusivity."

