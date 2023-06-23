Bill Kenwright is to remain in his role as chairman of Everton, the club has confirmed.

Following the departures of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director and former striker Graeme Sharp last week, the future of long-serving chairman Kenwright appeared in doubt.

However, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri revealed on Friday 23 June that Kenwright had accepted his request to remain at the club and help them through a period of transition.

Moshiri said in a statement on Everton’s website: “I wanted Bill to remain as our chairman during this important period of transition for the club and I am delighted that he has accepted my request to do so.

“Bill’s knowledge and vast experience will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future.”

The recent board changes came in the wake of numerous fan protests, with Kenwright, who has spent 19 years in his current role, the main target for supporters’ anger.

Everton also announced the appointment of Colin Chong as interim chief executive and director while James Maryniak becomes interim chief finance officer.

“In Colin and James, we have two experienced senior club professionals who have agreed to take on enhanced roles on an interim basis, and who we know can and will deliver immediately,” Moshiri said.

As part of the changes, majority shareholder Moshiri will also join the board as a non-executive director alongside John Spellman, an experienced chartered accountant and Everton supporter.

Bill Kenwright succeeded Philip Carter as director of Everton in 2004 but he has been on the board since 1989.

He became the second largest shareholder in 1999 and the largest stakeholder in 2004.

Everton legend Peter Reid spoke to Granada Reports about staying up and his view of the board

There are a variety of reasons why Kenwright has become an unpopular figure within the club.

The Toffees have spent more than half a billion pounds on players since 2016, rivalling Liverpool in terms of money spent.

However, the two Merseyside teams fortunes are vastly different - with Liverpool enjoying a golden era under Klopp, whilst Everton have faced the threat of relegation two years in a row.

Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 on the final day of the season to stay in the Premier League. Credit: PA Images

The club has also had a string of big name managers that have been unable to find success with the club - like Carlo Ancelotti, Marco Silva, Ronald Koeman and Rafa Benitez.

Key members of Everton's board have not attended Goodison Park since they lost to Brighton in January 2023 due to safety concerns.

Kenwright angered many fans with a letter in April 2023 to supporters in which he defended the board’s actions.

Kenwright said: "Those of you that know about raising hundreds of millions in investment will tell you it’s a relentless journey where hopes are built and squashed in a heartbeat

"But it’s a quest that we undertake relentlessly and we will succeed. We are succeeding. Farhad and myself are on it hourly … along with the Board and its advisors.

"For what you believe to be the best interests of the Club you are committed to the removal of this Board. As you’ve shown.

"For me, the horror of seeing Grant Ingles, our Chief Financial Officer, and Graeme Sharp being attacked is more than difficult to comprehend. Putting your chairman on a bed sheet in a distasteful way is something that, although it hurts, I have to get used to."

Everton fans have been staging protests before and after many games at Goodison Park in 2023. Credit: PA Images

This led to the Everton Fan Advisory Board made and vote and declared it had no confidence in Kenwright's leadership at the club.

The EFAB said: "The chair of any organisation has a core responsibility for leading the board, ensuring its focus on strategic matters and direction, overseeing the company’s business, and setting high governance standards.

“We were therefore hugely disappointed at the chairman’s statement.

“At a critical time for our club, when we most needed leadership, understanding, accountability and a recognition of the strength of feeling and concern across large parts of the fanbase, we got the absolute opposite.

“The situation as it stands is not sustainable, not befitting of our great club and as Evertonians we do not deserve it. After careful consideration, we are therefore making a call of no confidence in the current chair of Everton Football Club.”

