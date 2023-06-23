Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott

Britain's tallest man has met with primary schoolchildren to show that it doesn't matter if they look different.

Standing 7 feet 7 inches tall, Paul Sturgess is thought to be Britain's tallest man.

On Friday 23 June he was the surprise guest at Irlam Primary School in Salford.

Paul will told his story in an assembly with the aim of inspiring as many children as possible and to explain that we are all born to be different.

Paul spoke to the children about what it's like to be different. Credit: ITV Granada

Paul said to the children: "If we look around the room, we all look very different, we may all sound very different, we all probably come from different backgrounds but we shouldn't let that affect us.

"We should always be proud of ourselves."

He talk included themes of anti-bullying, living healthy lifestyles, growth mindset and identifying their talents.

He also showed them some skills honed in a career that included playing for the Harlem Globetrotters.

After the assembly, Paul told ITV Granada: "It's really fun for the children and if I can impact a couple of kids every school I go to then I feel like I'm doing a good job as well."

Paul Sturgess helped showed the children some of his basketball skils. Credit: ITV Granada

Some of the ways that Paul's life affects his life include not being able to drive in the UK because he can’t find a car big enough.

He wears size 19 shoes and has appeared in Avatar and Lord of the Rings.

When asked if he has ever been uncomfortable in his own skin, Paul said: "Not really, I've always embraced being tall.

"When I was in primary school, I was as tall as the teachers.

"You have difficult days, people starting at you wherever you go. I've done really well with being how I am."

