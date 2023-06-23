The family of Abbie Walton have paid tribute to their "bubbly and polite girl" who died in Tameside River.

The 15-year-old died after getting into difficulty in water near the River Etherow on Wednesday 14 June.

Abbie was described by her large family as the "personality" of the family.

Abbie’s eldest sister Kylie said: “Abbie was always smiling and rarely upset.

"She’d get so excited to see us and come bouncing through the door to give me and my sons a massive cuddle.

"She was very close with our family, especially our mum. Abbie was such a bubbly and polite girl.

"Truly beautiful inside and out. She was always dancing and making videos for TikTok.”

Some of Abbie's school friends left flowers and balloons at the scene. Credit: ITV News

Abbie’s older sisters Claire and Nicola both recalled memories with their sibling.

They said: “Abbie would race around in flip flops to see us and say ‘hay girl’ that was her favourite catchphrase.

"She lit up the room when she walked in and whenever a room went quiet, she would let out a random noise and make everyone laugh.

“Abbie was loud, sassy, and always dancing. She loved TikTok and to look her best with fake tan and butterfly lashes.”

Abbie’s older brother Daniel said: “Abbie was so lively; she was definitely the ‘personality’ in the family.

“We used to wind each other up all the time. She was a funny person and didn’t care what anyone thought about her.

“She was close with our family and popular in school. Abbie was looking forward to prom more than anything. That’s all she would talk about.”