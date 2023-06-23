A former policeman has been jailed for five years for sexual offences and misconduct in a public office while running a volunteer police cadet scheme.

Adnan Ali, from Old Trafford, Manchester, is reported to have used the training scheme as a “grooming playground”, his trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard.

He had been working with the force as a volunteer Police Cadet Leader since 2013 and a Student Officer Development and Assessment Coordinator since 2016.

Ali received five years for 5 charges of sexual assault and 15 charges of public misconduct.

The father-of-one had won numerous awards for his work with young people and had been highly regarded by some of his colleagues, with many looking up to him as a role model.

But Ali's sinister actions were uncovered after a 16-year-old, who worked under Ali’s supervision, reported Ali had been behaving inappropriately towards him.

His trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard, following the complaint, officers seized Ali's phone which revealed thousands of messages and identified additional victims.

The charges relate to incidents, between 2015 and 2018, involving young men and women enrolled on GMP’s volunteer police cadet scheme.

On some days, the CPS said, hundreds of messages would be sent, from the early hours of the morning until late at night.

Ali sent highly inappropriate photographs of himself and would encourage other young people to send images to him in return.

Some of the messages read: “Just lay in bed…wish u were here xx” and “Wish you were in the bath with me”.

Ali had denied the offences but was convicted of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office, on Monday 24 April.

The court heard Ali was arrested and suspended in October 2018 after the force received the complaint that he had been behaving inappropriately towards a 16-year-old boy.

He has already been dismissed from his job and barred from policing when gross misconduct was found proved by GMP in April 2022.

During the criminal investigation, a forensic scientist found Ali’s DNA in sexual bodily fluids on a GMP office carpet.

Head of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: “At a time when policing is subject to such intense scrutiny, particularly in relation to sexual misconduct and abuse of position, Ali’s behaviour will, understandably, damage trust and confidence in the force.

"However, the public should be reassured by the action GMP, the IOPC and the CPS have taken to secure his arrest, suspension, prosecution, and dismissal.

“Though Ali is now in prison thanks to the commendable bravery of the victims and integrity of those who worked with him, it is the view of Greater Manchester Police that he should never reap the benefits of having been an officer.

"He has already been added to the College of Policing’s barred list - preventing him from serving for the rest of his life, and we are now following the process to try to ensure that he loses his valuable pension."