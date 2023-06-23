A major incident was declared following the fire at the property in Barrow.

Fire crews from Cumbria and Lancashire were called to the address on Salthouse Road at around 5pm on Thursday 22 June.

Nine fire engines and specialist units from Cumbria and Lancashire attended the scene following reports of a large fire at a residential property.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue service said: "The safety and well-being of those affected remains our top priority.

"Teams worked tirelessly to contain the fire, which was affecting a row of terraced properties, and to ensure the safety of nearby residents.

"Their quick and efficient actions have significantly helped to alleviate the situation."

A major incident was declared, prompting a multi-agency response. Credit: Brian Steadman

While the cause of the fire is being investigated, they have urged the community to remain vigilant and prioritise fire safety measures.

Residents have been asked to ensure smoke detectors in working order, fire extinguishers easily accessible, and evacuation plans reviewed and practised on a regular basis.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.