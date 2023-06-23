Man who posted TikTok videos inside Nicola Bulley police corden arrested again

A man who was arrested over TikTok videos he made after Nicola Bulley's body was found has been arrested again on suspicion of stalking, police have said.

Nicola Bulley, 45, disappeared in St Michael's on Wyre on 27 January 2023 while walking her dog. Her body was found after a major search 23 days later.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in March over videos he filmed inside the police cordon when Nicola Bulley's body was found.

That same man, from Swindon, Wiltshire, was arrested again on 18 June on Fleetwood Road in Greenhalgh, on suspicion of stalking.

He has been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.

He has been barred from entering Lancashire, apart from travelling through.

Lancashire Police said: "His bail conditions have been set to prevent the interference or intimidation of any witness, including a number of people from the village of St Michael's on Wyre, and to not enter Lancashire for any reason other than to travel directly through the county without stopping."

The man will report every Wednesday to Swindon Gable Cross Police Station.

