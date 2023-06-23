A police dog who passed away has been honoured posthumously for his bravery.

Deputy Chief Constable Chris Armritt received the medal on behalf of Cheshire's PD Pablo at a ceremony at the Policing Museum in Warrington.

Retired Essex Dog Handler Paul Nicholls, who founded the K9 Memorial Project which honours the brave canine heroes of policing, handed him the award.

DCC Armritt also unveiled the tribute to the Doberman Pinscher which illustrates the violent, armed struggle in Macclesfield in 1963 which Pablo endured alongside handler Stan Smith, who is sadly no longer with us.

Pablo's story:

On Saturday 19 January 1963, officers arrived at a house on Cooper Street in Macclesfield where they believed two were hiding, having earlier committed an armed robbery on a taxi driver.

One of the officers was dog handler Constable Stan Smith with his police dog Pablo, a nine-year-old Doberman Pinscher.

Four officers, including PC Smith with Pablo, entered the house where they found two women with small children, who both denied the men were in the house.

Detective Sergeant Kenneth Etchells heard a noise and began climbing the stairs.

He was almost immediately hit in the face with a white steaming liquid which he thought was boiling water, but, in fact, was nitric acid.

PC Smith gave Pablo the word and he bounded for the stairs, followed by his handler.

More acid was flowing down the stairs and Pablo yelped in agony. He raced out of the house whilst PC Smith suffered facial burns.

Pablo’s injuries were so serious that he had to be put to sleep shortly afterwards.

Both men were armed and, following a violent struggle, they were arrested and taken from the house.

Wilkinson and Whittaker were jointly charged with robbery, possession of a firearm, wounding with intent, throwing a corrosive substance, shop breaking and larceny of a shotgun and ammunition, and taking and driving away the taxi.

On 11th March 1963 they appeared at Chester Crown Court and both were given lengthy prison sentences.

Retired officer and museum volunteer, Will Brown, has researched and written historical articles for the federation’s Cheshire Beat, one of those articles being Pablo’s tragic story.

Officers and the volunteers. Credit: Cheshire Police

He said: “A few months ago I picked up a request on the Police History Society Facebook page (the Museum is a member of the Society) for any information about a Cheshire Police Dog, Pablo, who had died in service.

"I was aware of the full circumstances of the incident and I had written an article about it which was published in Cheshire Beat.

“Recounting his brave story caught our imagination and we decided we wanted to keep his memory alive with a display at the museum.

"We had the added bonus of a medal being awarded by the K9 Memorial Trust.

“Sadly we couldn’t trace Stan’s surviving family, but we still wanted to honour Pablo just like the officers who had been alongside him all those years ago.”

During the presentation it was announced that a 11-week-old Sprocker puppy currently in training with the Alliance has been named Pablo in honour of the brave dog.

The name Pablo will carry on as a tradition from now on onwards.

Pablo the 11-week-old Sprocker puppy. Credit: Cheshire Police

DCC Chris Armitt said: “Pablo’s story struck a chord with the museum volunteers and the Constabulary, so it was thought a fitting tribute to have the canine remembered permanently at the museum.

“These dogs never fail to amaze me and the stories I’ve heard along the years of my career prove that they are integral to policing our communities and should be recognised for their fearless bravery when protecting officers and the public.”