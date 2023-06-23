Play Brightcove video

Survivors, bereaved family members and eyewitnesses from the Summerland fire are calling for a public apology from the Isle of Man government for what they describe as '50 years of suffering'.

The Summerland disaster is the biggest tragedy in Manx history, killing 50 people and injuring many others in 1973.

It was billed as a brand new innovative leisure complex, filled with entertainment and attractions.

However, it was later found to have been built with a complete disregard to fire safety.

Architects used materials that were known to be a fire risk, fire escapes were locked and sprinklers were not installed.

The campaign group 'Apologise for Summerland' is asking the Chief Minister to make a formal, historical apology ahead of the 50th anniversary of the disaster.

They list three points they hope to be addressed by the government:

A public apology for the 'disregard for basic fire safety in favour of saving money and speedy construction'.

A public apology for 'the pain and suffering for the last 50 years'.

A public admission that the death by misadventure verdict given to those who died was 'inappropriate'.

The Summerland fire killed 50 people and injured many others. Credit: Noel Howarth

The Isle of Man Government has sent out an open invitation to survivors and members of victims’ families to attend a National Service of Remembrance.

A number of other events are also due to take place to mark the anniversary, including an online exhibition by the Manx National Heritage, and a presentation given to members of the emergency services.

Speaking previously on the anniversary, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: "The disaster casts a long shadow both for those who remember it and the generations who have learned about it during the past half-century.

"The National Service of Remembrance will symbolise a nation’s enduring regret and it’s hoped many of those directly affected will be present from both on and off-island.

"Even if people are unable to attend in person, or would prefer not to, they are invited to make contact and allow the team to tell them about the event and other tributes."

Remains of the Aquadrome, which was attached to the Summerland complex, are still visible on Douglas Promenade. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Jackie Hallam was caught in the fire at 13 year's old, and lost her mum Lorna and her best friend Jane in the blaze.

She met with the Chief Minister during a recent visit back to the Isle of Man, and directly asked him whether he would apologise.

She said: "He did look visibly moved actually... and he was very empathetic".

"We have got MP support back in the UK and we will be campaigning to get the apology for the wrongdoings of the past"

She concluded: "The Isle of Man doesn't deserve to have this shadow over it forever, but it's really important that we have the closure so that the cloud can be lifted."

The 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster is on 2 August 2023.

