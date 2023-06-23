Rail operator TransPennine Express has urged customers across the North to only travel if absolutely necessary on Friday 23 June.

It follows operational issues which have led to a reduced number of services to some routes throughout the day.

Routes in the North West which are affected include:

Liverpool/Manchester to Newscastle

Liverpool to Hull

Manchester Airport to Saltburn

Manchester to Scarborough

Manchester to Huddersfield

Huddersfield to Leeds

Routes in the North East will also be affected:

York to Scarborough

Customers who are making essential journeys are asked to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel and, where possible, to use other methods of transport.

Chris Jackson, Interim Managing Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Unfortunately, operational issues mean we will be running a reduced number of services on Friday 23 June.

“We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and we are sorry for the impact it will have on people’s plans.

“Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely essential on affected routes, and anyone making an essential journey should plan ahead, check very carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as short notice delays and further on-the-day cancellations are possible.”

Anyone making an essential journey with TPE on Friday 23 June is advised to check their train before they travel via the TPE website or using National Rail Enquiries.

Customers with tickets for Friday 23 June who chose not to travel can claim a full refund.

Alternatively, customers with tickets for travel on Friday 23 June can use their tickets up to and including Monday 26 June.