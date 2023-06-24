A woman has died after a house fire in Oldham.

At around 4.10pm on Saturday 24 June 2023, emergency services were called to a fire in a terraced house on Saint Thomas Street North, Oldham.

Six fire engines were despatched to the scene due to the severity of the fire, along with a turntable ladder and air unit.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, a 42-year-old woman died at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

Primary and secondary searches have been completed by fire crews in four properties.

A number of nearby homes have been evacuated with Oldham Council providing alternative accommodation for residents.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager for Bolton and Wigan Jean-Pierre Helliwell said: "The thoughts and deepest condolences of everyone at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are with the family, friends and loved ones.

"We’re incredibly saddened by the news.

"Our crews remain at the scene at this time and are working extremely hard to extinguish the fire.

"We’re making use of all our available resources to bring the fire under control.

"I’d also like to thank Greater Manchester Police, North West Ambulance Service and our other partner agencies for their continued help."

Chief Inspector Robert MacGregor said: "On behalf of GMP, I send condolences to the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and they will be kept updated.

“A number of residents remain displaced from their homes but have been provided with alternative accommodation by Oldham Council. We are working with partner agencies to get them back into their homes as safely and soon as possible."

Can you help?

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 2564 of 24/06/2023. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

