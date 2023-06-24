Ainsdale Beach in Southport has been evacuated after the possible discovery of "wartime bomb."

Merseyside Police say they were alerted at 11am on Saturday 24 June after someone with a metal detector reported finding the article.

Shore Road was closed and the beach was closed to the public.

Sefton Council posted on social media to ask people to avoid the area after the discovery at 11am.

The beach was partially re-opened at 12:30pm, with the council saying 'A considerable section of the beach car park remains closed, meaning our capacity for visitors those visiting by car is reduced.

Merseyside Police have told ITV Granada there is a police presence there, but as yet nothing has been found, and the bomb squad has not been called out.

