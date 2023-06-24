Greater Manchester Police are trying to find the person who shot man in the head in Cheetham Hill, in what they're treating as attempted murder.

Just before midnight on Wednesday 21 June 2023 police received numerous reports of gun shots on Ermington Drive.

On arrival, officers found a man unconscious in the street who had sustained a serious head injury.

The North West Ambulance Service took him to hospital, where he remains sedated in a serious but stable condition with his family by his side.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting Credit: MEN media

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: "I would like to reassure the community in Cheetham Hill that we are continuing our investigations and following all leads.

"I can confirm that this is a firearms enabled attempted murder investigation. This must be a very worrying incident for those living and working in the area.

"We have provided visible reassurance in the area in the form of on-foot patrol officers, vehicle patrols and covert patrols.

"Most importantly, all of our staff are there to listen and respond to anything you wish to tell us about this investigation or the wider issues being experienced by residents.

"Greater Manchester Police will not tolerate violence of any form and we will continue to work together with partners to achieve this.

"If you know anything at all or have any footage that may be relevant please contact GMP on 101 and quoting the reference number 0001 of 22/06/2023.

"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."