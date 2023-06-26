Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

Natasha Jonas is returning to the ring hoping to become a world champion at two different weights.

The world champion has one of the biggest smiles in sport but even Liverpool's record breaking boxer is feeling the frustration of having to wait eight months for her return to action.

Natasha said: "The March card was full, April card was cancelled, got to May and they were like wait for the big card in June.

"Then obviously the injury to Liam (Smith) meant that it was delayed. And now we're in July so it's been a bit slow and a bit frustrating but it can't be helped.

"All that time I've been in the gym preparing and now it's come to a head and I will take my frustrations out on Saturday. I just want to get in the ring and get the ball rolling."

Natasha Jones in action against Marie-Eve Dicaire in the IBF, WBC and WBO super welterweight bout Credit: Ian Hodgson/PA Archive/PA Images

It is understandable why the 39-year-old wants to get back to business. 2022 was the best year of her sporting life winning the WBC, IBF and WBO super welterweight world belts as well as becoming the first female fighter to be named Boxer of the Year by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Not content with winning three world titles she is now dropping down a weight division to welterweight in pursuit of more success. She said: "Yeah it's the fourth world title challenge on the spin. It's been a slow start to the year which has been a bit frustrating but we've got it off with a bang.

"We were trying to capitalise on last year and how to make it bigger and better and this is just the start."

Natasha Jonas with holding her three world title belts with trainer Joe Gallagher Credit: Ian Hodgson/PA Archive/PA Images

Natasha faces Canadian Kandi Wyatt on Saturday 1 July for the vacant IBF welterweight title at Manchester's AO Arena.

Her trainer Joe Gallagher said: "It's a huge achievement especially where Natasha was four or five years ago.

"This will be her fourth title fight, became a world champion, a unified world champion, ring belt and now she's dropping down a weight to challenge at 147lbs.

"If she pulls this off to be a two weight world champion it'll be unbelievable."

Natasha Jonas in action against Chris Namus during their WBO Female World Super Welterweight fight Credit: Nick Potts/PA Archive/PA Images

As the first women to box for Britain at an Olympics back in 2012 in London, Natasha is a pioneer of her sport.

Despite being a history maker, her eyes are firmly focussed on the future where there are no thoughts of retiring just yet.

She said: "Once you've reached a goal it's about pushing yourself further. Maybe the dream wasn't big enough or your sights at that time wasn't big enough.

"I'm still enjoying it, I'm learning something new every fight.

So as long as that is still happening and I'm moving forward positively then I'll keep going. I'm just going to ride it til the wheels fall off."