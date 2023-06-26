The inquest into the death of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley is set to begin.

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.

Her phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water.

Her body was found in the river around a mile farther downstream from the bench, on 19 February.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser originally from near Chelmsford but living in Inskip, was immediately deemed a "high risk" missing person, sparking a huge police search operation.

The inquest, expected to last two days, will begin at the County Hall, Preston, before Dr James Adeley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire.

