Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a burglary at Burnley Cemetery.

Officers say the offender broke into the building on Rossendale Road at around 9.45pm on Monday 19 June.

One week on from the burglary, officers released a still of a man they want to speak to.

He has dark hair, a moustache and a dark jacket with his hood up and can be seen carrying a grey rectangular object under his arm.No details have been released about what was stolen or if any damage was caused. No arrests have been reported.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Police said: "Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with a burglary at the Council Office at Burnley Cemetery on Monday, June 19 at around 9:45pm."Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.