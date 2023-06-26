Police re-appeal for information one year after assault during Harry Styles concert
Greater Manchester Police are re-appealing for information about a sexual assault a year ago.
A woman reported being repeatedly assaulted after a man approached her from behind at a Harry Styles concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Wednesday 15 June 2022.
Officers have utilised several lines of enquiry and are now hoping to seek fresh information by releasing a picture of a man they want to speak to.
Police are asking anyone with any information, or mobile phone footage from the area at the time to get in touch.
Detective Constable Grace O'Rourke, of GMP's Trafford division, said: "We always take a robust approach to these kinds of reports and we have launched this new appeal to ensure we get justice for the victim.
"We will continue to investigate and we are asking anyone with any information to please get in touch with us."
You can contact police by calling 0161 856 7756, quoting crime reference number CRI/06MM/0009904/22.
You can also report information via www.gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers - anonymously – on 0800 555 111.
Where to get help
Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.
Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@ manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk
Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.