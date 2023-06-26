Greater Manchester Police are re-appealing for information about a sexual assault a year ago.

A woman reported being repeatedly assaulted after a man approached her from behind at a Harry Styles concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Wednesday 15 June 2022.

Officers have utilised several lines of enquiry and are now hoping to seek fresh information by releasing a picture of a man they want to speak to.

Police want to identify this man as part of their investigation Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police are asking anyone with any information, or mobile phone footage from the area at the time to get in touch.

Detective Constable Grace O'Rourke, of GMP's Trafford division, said: "We always take a robust approach to these kinds of reports and we have launched this new appeal to ensure we get justice for the victim.

"We will continue to investigate and we are asking anyone with any information to please get in touch with us."

You can contact police by calling 0161 856 7756, quoting crime reference number CRI/06MM/0009904/22.

You can also report information via www.gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers - anonymously – on 0800 555 111.

