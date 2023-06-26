Play Brightcove video

Video of Rick Astley chatting live to ITV Granada Reports

80s heart-throb Rick Astley admitted he had never actually been to Glastonbury before he made his debut on the Pyramid stage.

The Never Gonna Give You Up singer performed his set, a mix of new songs and old favourites before joining Stockport band, Blossoms for a surprise appearance.

The 57 year old had already won the crowd with his hits and stunning covers from Cheshire superstar Harry Styles and AC/DC.

He then went on to sing some of The Smiths songs in a special tribute by Blossoms.

Rick Astley from Newton-le-Willows gained worldwide fame during the 1980s when he released several hits including Together Forever and Whenever You Need Somebody.

He met his wife, Lene Bausager who is a film producer in 1988 - soon after finding fame.

At the age of around 27 he took a six-year break from music and in that time welcomed his daughter, Emilie in 1992 with Lene.

He says he has never lost his love of music but credits opening up for Peter Kay's tour in 2007 with "easing him back into playing to a large audience again".

The singer also said: "He sometimes wonders what the music business does to people".

Rick Astley loving being back playing to huge audiences Credit: PA

Admitting, when he was a lot younger a "few warning signs went off", which we are all seeing with Lewis Capaldi who is taking some time out for his mental health after being diagnosed with Tourettes.

"Sometimes the nerves do get to people, the anxiety and all the rest, and I think sometimes I've thought that's enough for now, I need to just back off a little bit, and I'm no fool, sometimes people get a bit bored of you and it is good to give things a break."

"I'm 57 and in a good place right now and loving it".

He said he bonded with Blossoms because of their love of The Smiths, which he says are such a "special band".

Adding when they did the set they played to almost 10,000 people and they couldn't let any more people in. He said it was "just glorious'.

The singer has a new album coming out in October and will perform in Manchester and possibly Liverpool next March.

He says he loves to play in his " backyard", particularly at the Manchester Arena "or whatever it is called these days".

"There's something about that gig, there is something very Manc about it and that's where I bought all my records and clothes as a kid in Manchester".

The performer said: " For me Manchester and Liverpool are both deeply in my heart and I can't wait to get back there to perform."