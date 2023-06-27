Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Granada Sport Correspondent David Chisnall

While men's football has been dominated domestically this season by Manchester City's treble, in the women's game there's the potential for an even greater trophy haul.

In the last 12 months England and Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh has achieved her own personal quadruple and now is targeting a quite remarkable quintuple.

The 26-year-old from Rochdale has won the Women's Euros, Champions League, Spanish League and Super Cup and now wants the World Cup.

Keira says: "Every footballer dreams of achieving those trophies so to do that would be incredible.

"For me winning the Euros was the most special. Having my friends and family there, it being a home tournament in England, I think that feeling was irreplaceable. But obviously the World Cup is huge and we're looking to win two consecutive tournaments."

Keira Walsh with England teammate Lucy Bronze after winning the Women's Euro 2022 Credit: Nigel French/PA Archive/PA Images

Keira has joined up with the England camp once again as they prepare for the World Cup which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20th.

Before joining up with the squad, the midfielder went back to her grassroots to help coach aspiring young footballers in Rochdale as part of a McDonald's Fun Football session.

Keira has come along way from her humble beginnings. Last year she became the world's most expensive female footballer when Barcelona paid £400,000 to signed her from Manchester City.

Keira Walsh playing for Barcelona against Chelsea in the Champions League Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

She says: "Honestly I don't even think about it. I think for me I play with the best players in the world at Barcelona and England.

"For me the price tag doesn't matter it was just for getting it over the line and that's what needed to happen. It's not something I think about, I'm just really enjoying my time at Barcelona."

That enjoyment peaked when Keira and her Barcelona teammates beat German side Wolfsburg to win the Women's Champions League.

Barcelona lift the Women's Champions League trophy Credit: UEFA

She says: "That was the reason why I moved to Barcelona to be involved in those games. To play and win it in my first season is a real special feeling. I'm sure it'll take a bit of time for me to come down to earth."

After winning the Women's Euros and Champions League, Keira is the Queen of European football who now has plans to rule the world.