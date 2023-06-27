A former Greater Manchester Police officer has been barred from returning to the policeforce, after he was found to have possessed an indecent video of a child.

Described by Chief Constable Stephen Watson as “morally reprehensible,” Lee Ashcroft, 40, was a Police Constable in Greater Manchester Police’s Special Operations division up until 21 October 2022.

Ashcroft quit the force just a few days before he pleaded guilty to making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Since the plea, Ashcroft has been the subject of an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing wherehe was described by Chief Constable Stephen Watson as “morally reprehensible.” Thehearing, which was chaired by the Chief Constable, delivered the decision that he will not be allowed to return to any role within the police.

The Chief Constable said: “His conduct cannot be further removed of that required of a police officer.

"He now stands rightly convicted as a sex offender, his career lies in rumination, he hascompletely forfeited the trust of the public whom he was sworn to serve.”

The hearing also concluded that Ashcroft was highly culpable and had “full knowledge thathis conduct was blatantly unlawful."

Mr Watson added: “That Ashcroft appears to have derived some perverse sexual pleasurefrom the exploitation and suffering inflicted on a child is despicable.”

The hearing was assured by GMP’s Special Division that Ashcroft would have been dismissed had he still been a serving officer when he pleaded guilty.

Ashcroft received a ten-month suspended sentence at Liverpool Crown Court last December, as well as a rehabilitation order and a requirement to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.