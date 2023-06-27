The family of a woman who died after being hit by a speeding car during a police chase say she was the 'rock of the family'.

60-year-old Kathleen Kirby was struck after the car crashed into another vehicle on Bolton Road in Wigan on Monday afternoon.

It happened after police chased a driver who failed to stop. She was rushed to hospital by paramedics but died a short time later.

Police are still questioning a man who was arrested at the scene. The incident has now been referred to the GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Bolton Road in Wigan Credit: GoogleMaps

Kathleen's family, who have shared a picture and tribute of her, described her as a woman 'who took everyone under her wing'.They said: "Our hearts our broken forever as today we lost our beloved Mum, Nanna, Sister, Partner, Aunty and best friend to so many. She took everyone under her wing, only ever seen the good in everyone.

"Kathleen would be there no matter what and was the rock of our family, she held everyone together with her strength and passion for life. She will never be forgotten and we will all make her proud in everything we do.

"Love you always and forever, Mum, Nanna, Partner and sister, always in our hearts."

Yesterday, Superintendent Ian Jones of GMP’s Wigan district said: "Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed away following the incident earlier on today."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact GMP quoting incident log 2166 of 26/6/2023. Information can be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.